Police appealing for dashcam footage following fatal collision in Hartlepool

Police are appealing for information following the death of a pensioner following a collision.

Officers are investigating after a man died following a collision in Hartlepool yesterday, Tuesday, April 2.

A spokesman for Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: "The incident occurred at around 3pm at the junction of Hart Lane and Jesmond Gardens and involved a Jeep Renegade and a metal railing.

"The 70-year-old male driver of the vehicle was declared dead at the scene."

Anyone with dashcam footage or information regarding the vehicle prior to the collision is asked to contact PC Andy Lawson from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 054839.