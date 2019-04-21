Police appealing for information after two men stabbed

Police are appealing for information after two men were found with stab wounds.

Cleveland Police said they would like to hear from anyone who can help with the investigation.

A spokesman for the force, said: "We're looking for information after two men were found with stab wounds in Middlesbrough at 2am today.

"The men, both in their 20s and described as Asian, were in the Ayresome Gardens area."

Detectives want to talk to anyone who might have information and are urging people to call 101, job number 066175.