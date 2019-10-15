Police appealing to trace alleged victim after alleged attempted robbery in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly the subject of an attempted robbery at Vicarage Gardens in Hartlepool.
The alleged incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, October 13 at around 4:30am.
The alleged victim had left the scene before police officers arrived.
Now, police officers are hoping to speak to the man as part of their ongoing inquiries.
Cleveland Police are asking the alleged victim and anyone who may have any information to contact them.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may know anything about it is urged to contact DC Jodi Mallon on the non emergency contact number 101. Those who call should quote the reference number 176485 of October 13.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the online website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.