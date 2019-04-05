Police are appealing for information to trace a missing Durham teenager

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 15-year-old boy.

Rowan McCarthy is now believed to be in the Middlesbrough area.

Rowan left his home in the Durham area on Tuesday, April 2 at around 6.40pm.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with short, brown hair. He was wearing a red and white Lacoste top, black North Face jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact Cleveland Police on 101.