Police arrest man and woman after taxi and car smash into traffic light island in Hartlepool road

Two people have been arrested after a taxi and a car smashed into a traffic light island in a busy Hartlepool road.

The smash happened at about 9.30pm yesterday on the A689 Stockton Road close to the Traveller's Rest pub.

Police at the scene of the incident.

Cleveland Police says that the collision was the culmination of an incident which began in nearby Brenda Road.

A vehicle failed to stop for police before colliding with a taxi and crashing into the island.

A man aged 37 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving with no insurance.

A woman aged 22 was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of drugs and driving with no insurance.

Damage to the windscreen of one of the cars involved in the incident.

They are currently being questioned by officers.