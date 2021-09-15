Police arrest two people following an arson attack in Peterlee street

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was set on fire in Peterlee.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 11:28 am
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.

Emergency services were called to Yoden Road, in Peterlee, at around 7.20am on Sunday, September 5, after receiving reports that a vehicle was on fire.

Officers from Durham Constabulary and their colleagues from County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene where a white Nissan Qashqai was ablaze.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of arson in connection with this incident.

The duo have been interviewed by officers and released under investigation to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could help our investigation, please call Peterlee CID on 0191 375 2714, quoting incident number 115 of September 5.

“Alternatively, you can make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

