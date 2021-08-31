Police called to reports of concern for welfare of woman near nightclub in Peterlee

Police officers cordoned off part of a park after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a woman near a nightclub in Peterlee.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:09 pm
A police cordon remains in place in Dene Park, Peterlee.

Officers were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a woman near Vibe nightclub in Peterlee at around 4.40am on Monday, August 30.

Durham Constabulary sealed off part of Dene Park, near the junction of Bede Way and Burnhope Way, on Monday morning.

Officers remain at the scene near Burnhope way.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

