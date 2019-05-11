Police catch over 100 drivers speeding in one day on this main Hartlepool road

More than 120 speeding drivers were caught on camera in just one day when police held a crackdown on a main Hartlepool road.

In just a couple of hours, Camera Enforcement Unit vans captured 125 speeding drivers on either side of the A689 between the Owton Manor Lane and Burn Road roundabouts on April 30.

One van caught 71 offenders breaking the 40mph speed limit while the other captured 54.

Drivers were dealt with by either being offered a speed awareness course, or through the court process.

T/Police Sergeant Steve Teasdale of the Camera Enforcement Unit and Traffic Management within the Roads Policing Unit, said: “It was in response to a complaint from a local resident.

“As a result, the Camera Enforcement Unit were deployed last week, and again yesterday.”

He said the number of people caught confirmed the concerns raised by local residents.

One reader who contacted the Mail after the cameras were deployed said: “Too many vehicles, including HGVs, have been driving as if they are on a motorway with fatalities and injuries being inevitable sooner or later.

“As far as I am concerned the cameras should be used as often as possible and the locations altered until the message to the reckless minority is blatantly obvious.

“Clearly the police have been listening to complaints from the public and reacted appropriately.”

• A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged yesterday following an incident where a speed camera van was obstructed on the A689 at Belle Vue Way.

He is due to appear in court on May 24.