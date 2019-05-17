Police chief warning after officers allegedly kicked in chest and stomach during Hartlepool arrest

A senior police chief is warning violence towards emergency workers will not be tolerated after officers were allegedly kicked in the chest and stomach in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin made the warning after five assaults on police officers in the force took place within a 48 hour period.

One of the incidents took place on Wednesday, May 15, when two officers responding to a report of a woman causing a disturbance in Hartlepool were allegedly kicked in the chest and stomach whilst making an arrest.

A 22-year-old woman from the town was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on an emergency worker. She is due to appear at court on Friday, May 31.

The following day police responding to a report of a woman in distress in Middlesbrough were subjected to aggression and whilst restraining the woman, she attempted to bite an officer during the course of being detained.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. She remains in police custody at this time.

Later that day, officers responding to a disturbance in Stockton were subjected to further alleged assaults. Police attended an address whereby a 34-year-old woman is alleged to have headbutted an officer, before kicking two others in the head whilst being put into a police van.

The woman was charged with three counts of assault on an emergency worker and she is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, June 3.

Assistant Chief Constable Harwin said: "It is incomprehensible that any emergency workers who are there to help people in their time of need, often putting their own lives on the line in the process, would be subject to vile abuse and assaults.

"It is only right that anyone who assaults an emergency services worker are put before the courts.

"Our officers and staff are human just like the rest of us; they are sons and daughters, fathers and mothers and they do not go to work to become victims of assault.

"Abuse is not always physical, it can have psychological effects, and this will not be tolerated. The Assaults on Emergency Workers Act 2018 legislation will be utilised wherever possible."