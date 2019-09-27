Police clamp down on anti-social behaviour in Seaton Carew as officers issue weekend dispersal order
Officers will be on patrol in an area of Seaton Carew this weekend in a bid to fight back against reports of anti-social behaviour.
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team has confirmed the issue of a dispersal order, which gives police officers and PCSOs powers to move on anyone over the age of 10 causing, or likely to cause, anti-social behaviour in a public place.
The order has been issued for Elizabeth Way and the surrounding areas in response to issues with large groups congregating at shops in the area, including reports of disorder.
In a post on Facebook, the police team confirmed that the dispersal zone covers the area bordered by the railway tracks, adjacent to Bilsdale Road and Kildale Road to the west, Station Lane to the north, the Front and Tees Road to the east, De Havilland Way, Vickers Lane and Lingdale Drive to the south and all areas within.
The order launched at 6pm on Friday, September 27 and will be in place until shortly before 6pm on Sunday, September 2019.
A statement from the team said: “Officers will ask persons engaging in [anti-social behaviour] to leave the area and not return for up to 48 hours.
“Once again officers will be on patrol in the area and utilising body-worn video and local CCTV to capture evidence of ASB and for the purpose of identifying offenders.”
It is a criminal offence if someone fails to comply with the order.
Contact Cleveland Police on 101 with any concerns, 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.