Cornwall Street in Hartlepool, where police have closed off a house after a closure order was granted by magistrates. Image copyright Google Maps.

Officers from Hartlepool Community Safety Team sought the premises closure from Teesside Magistrates’ Court for 63 Cornwall Street in the Oxford Road area of town.

The application was put together after the team said it received “multiple complaints” from the community relating to drug dealing, antisocial behaviour and disorder at the address.

The team was granted the order by magistrates after submitting the evidence gathered over a period of several months.

The house in Cornwall Street has been sealed up by police officers.

The order came into effect at noon on Friday, September 20, when officers attended 63 Cornwall Street in order to seal up the address.

The closure will run until December 20 this year and makes it a criminal offence for any person to enter or to remain in the property during the closure period – apart from named persons exempted by the court.

A breach of the order is punishable with a fine of up to £5,000, imprisonment of up to 51 weeks or both.

Anyone who witnesses the order being breached should call the police on 999 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The application is the latest in a series of closure orders sought and granted to the team as part of increased action on problem properties.

Sergeant Dack, who leads the team, said: “This order is the latest in a series of closure orders granted to the Community Safety Team since it’s inception in December 2018, with closure orders being one of several powers available for use by the team in order to make our communities a safer place to live.

"If you are experiencing issues with anti-social behaviour, drugs or disorder in your area please contact the Hartlepool Community Safety Team.”