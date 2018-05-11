Police commissioner calls on Home Secretary to provide ‘fairer funding’ for forces

Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner has called on the Government to provide “fairer funding” to force areas he argues have been hit worst by cuts.

Barry Coppinger says that research shows forces in higher crime areas have been hardest hit by funding cuts in recent years.

He has forwarded the research to new Home Secretary Sajid Javid with a letter calling for fairer funding and the protection of neighbourhood policing.

He has also invited Mr Javid to visit the area to see work being carried out by neighbourhood teams.

“A new Home Secretary offers the chance for a fresh start and I hope Mr Javid will send a clear message that he supports neighbourhood policing by reversing the funding cuts of recent years and so allow chief constables to recruit and deploy more officers,” said Mr Coppinger.

“Cleveland can now proudly claim to lead the way when it comes to neighbourhood policing and I hope the Home Secretary will visit to see first-hand the excellent job our officers do in the most demanding of circumstances.”

Cleveland has seen its funding from Government fall by 36% since 2010 which has resulted in the loss of 500 posts.

Last year Mr Coppinger launched his fairer funding campaign, raising concerns with the then Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Research by the Commissioner’s office found that eight of the 10 police force areas with the highest crimes per head of population also feature in the 10 with the highest cash reductions in total funding since 2010-11.

Cleveland features in both ‘top 10s’.