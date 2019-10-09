Police confirm missing teenager last seen in Sunderland has been found
Cleveland Police have confirmed that a missing teenager who was last seen in Sunderland has been found.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:52 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 16:57 pm
Cleveland Police sent out an urgent appeal to trace a missing 16-year-old on Wednesday, October 9.
He was last seen in Sunderland at 8.20pm on Tuesday, October 8.
It has now been confirmed that Jacob Higgins, who is from Cleveland has now been found.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Missing Jacob Higgins, 16, has been found safe and well. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeal.”