Police cordon off park area in Peterlee
Police officers have cordoned off part of a park in Peterlee.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 11:13 am
Durham Constabulary have sealed off part of Dene Park, near the junction of Bede Way and Burnhope Way, in Peterlee, as officers remain in the area on the morning of Monday, August 30.
A police car can be seen near to the entrance of the park and police tape has sealed off a path near to a grassed area in Burnhope Way.
The force have been contacted to provide further information about the nature of the investigation.