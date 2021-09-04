Police crack down on anti-social behaviour with closure order at 'nuisance' house

Residents in Malvern Close, Peterlee, made numerous reports to Durham Constabulary about drug activity and anti-social behaviour at the house, including streams of visitors using the property and leaving it in a state of disrepair.

Drug users have been known to drift in and out of the property at all hours of the day, Peterlee Police said in a statement issued on Friday, September 3, often using the broken windows for entry.

Neighbours have also been forced to abandon their gardens due to acrid smoke from rubbish being set on fire in the rear yard.

A closure order has been enforced on a property in Malvern Close, Peterlee.

The tenant was issued with a Community Protection Warning in 2020, but continued to allow his home to be used by visitors who behaved anti-socially, intimidated elderly neighbours, and discarded drug paraphernalia in the area.

In a bid to put a stop to the issue, PCSO Mikei Hubbard, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, worked with residents to gather evidence of the behaviour and obtain the Closure Order, which allows police to stipulate who can access the property.

Anybody found in breach of the order can be arrested, fined or imprisoned for up to 51 weeks.

Sergeant Dave Watson said in a statement: “Nobody should have to live in fear for their own safety because of the reckless actions of a few who are intent on causing a nuisance.

“PCSO Hubbard has worked tirelessly to secure this order, and I hope it offers some well-deserved relief to the residents of this tight-knit close.

“Officers will take robust action against anybody found to be in breach of this order, and if the tenant is found to be complicit, they will face further action and potential eviction.”

Chief Inspector Emma Kay added: “We will not tolerate the sort of behaviour that is a detriment to our community’s quality of life.

“We are determined to crack down on anti-social behaviour, and I would encourage anybody experiencing these sorts of issues to get in touch with the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“By working together with residents, we will take the appropriate measures to crack down on offending.”

