Police dog captures burglar who crept into someone's bedroom while they slept
A 17-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident after being caught by a police dog following a reported burglary in the town.
By Faye Dixon
Monday, 16th September 2019, 13:49 pm
During the early hours of Monday, September 16, police officers were called to a report of a burglary on West View Road in Hartlepool.
The person inside the property called the police and reported to them that they had woken up to find that someone was in their bedroom with a torch.
Police officers were sent to the scene of the incident and soon after they had arrived, Police Dog Elsa managed to locate the suspect
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A male, 17, was arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in custody.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting the event number 159562.