Police dog Rocky detains two people after vehicle pursuit

Cleveland Police pooch Rocky helped officers detain two people following a collision.

Rocky was tasked with tracking down two people after a Range Rover collided on a roundabout in the A689 Billingham area.

The incident took place on Saturday, April 6.

On Saturday, the same Range Rover had failed to stop for police in the Stockton area.

A police pursuit began but had to be aborted as it was too dangerous for officers to continue.

Following the collision, the driver and passenger made off from the vehicle into a nearby field. Rocky was then put to the test and succeeded in locating both people.

A man, 36 and a woman, 29 were arrested on suspicion of driving offences and have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 057396.