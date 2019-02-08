Police find 'large number of cannabis plants' in drugs raid on Hartlepool home

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm found in a house in Hartlepool.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant in the St Paul’s Road area of the town.

Acting on evidence obtained by officers and from engaging with members of the public, a large number of cannabis plants were seized from the property.

Police say one male was subsequently arrested in relation to this offence.

A spokesman for the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: "The message is clear; our communities are prepared to stand up to criminal activity and we will endeavour to do something about it as long as you continue to provide us with the information.

"Don’t be disheartened if we don’t act the following day or even the following week as we need time to build up the evidence - we are listening."

To report drug dealing in your area, people are urged to call 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.