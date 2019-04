Police in Hartlepool are investigating a £100,000 burglary at an electrical sub-station.

Cable and electrical equipment were stolen in the raid on the building in Skerne Road.

The burglary happened at an electrical sub-station in Skerne Road, Hartlepool. Pic: Google Maps.

It is believed they were stolen by metal thieves for their scrap value.

The crime was committed between Thursday, April 11 and Sunday, April 14.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101, quoting reference SE19062588.