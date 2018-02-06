Search

Police hunt two men after robbery in Hartlepool

The incident happened in an area behind Wynyard Mews. Picture by Google Maps.
Two men are being hunted by police after a robbery in Hartlepool.

Officers say a 21-year-old man was confronted by two males on a field area behind Wynyard Mews at about 11.25am on Monday, January 29.

An appeal released by Cleveland Police added that the man was threatened, before a black Sony Experia ZX mobile phone, a black purse containing £80 in cash and a carton of 100 Lambert and Butler cigarettes were taken.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police are appealing for information after a report of a robbery in Hartlepool.

"The incident happened at about 11.25am on Monday, January 29, on a field area behind Wynyard Mews.

"The victim, a 21-year-old man, was confronted by two males who threatened him and stole a black Sony Experia ZX mobile phone, a black purse containing £80 in cash and a carton of 100 Lambert and Butler cigarettes.

"The first suspect is described as a white male with black hair and a short beard, around 5ft 8” tall and of slim build.

"He was wearing a dark grey tracksuit.

"The second suspect is described as a white male, of large build and around 5ft 11” tall.

"He had 'scruffy' blonde hair and a beard and was wearing thick-framed glasses and a hooded jacket which was black and grey two-tone.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact PC Jon Thompson from Hartlepool Operational Crime Team on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 16981, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org."