Police are hunting a wanted man after a string of offences.

Durham Constabulary say they would like to speak to Lee Harker, 36, and are appealing for the public's help to find him.

The force said: "Lee is wanted in connection with SIX theft offences across the Sedgefield and Durham areas.

"Anybody with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Durham Police on 101, quoting reference CRI00126515."