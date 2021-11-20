Police in Hartlepool given power to disperse large groups of youths after reports of antisocial behaviour

It has been created around Masefield Road in the Rift House area of town and runs from 4pm on Friday, November 19, until 4pm on Sunday, November 21.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “A dispersal order has been put in place in Hartlepool, due to reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.

“The order is put in place to help prevent antisocial behaviour and crime by giving police the power to disperse large groups of youths from the area for a period of 48 hours.

The dispersal zone in the Rift House area.

"Anyone who does not comply or returns to the area within 48 hours can be arrested."

It covers the area off Catcote Road including Marlowe Road, Masefield Road, the rear of Thackeray Road, rear of Kipling Road and back onto Catcote Road.

Criminal activity can be reported to police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

