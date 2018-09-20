Police incinerate £1m worth of drugs seized from the streets

More than one million pounds worth of seized drugs were safely burnt by police today to ensure they can never cause misery in communities.

Hundreds of cannabis plants, Class A and prescription drugs were seized by officers at Cleveland Police in the last three months – as they disrupted the activities of those who produce and supply drugs.

Detective Sergeant Max Leonard watches the drugs burn.

Cleveland Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin, who also leads on the drugs portfolio for the National Police Chief’s Council, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and destroying these items means they will no longer be at the centre of criminal activity.

“Our Community Drug Enforcement Team (CDET) effectively acts on intelligence and information from the community to stop the production and supply of drugs.”

Inspector Tony Cross, from CDET, said: “In the last three months we have stopped more than one million pounds of drugs from reaching the streets.

“Burning these items today sends a clear message that if you’re involved in drug dealing we will track you down, we will seize your drugs and we will destroy them so you cannot benefit from crime.

“We’d encourage anyone concerned about drugs in their community to contact us on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers and we will take action.”

Anyone who sees drugs activity in their area is asked to contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.