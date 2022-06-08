Police inquiries continuing following death of quad bike rider in Hartlepool earlier this year

A 43-year-old motorist was arrested after Shaun Marcus Lee Balmer, 23, died in January after Mr Balmer’s dark-coloured quad bike was involved in a collision in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

The driver of an Audi was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of undisclosed driving offences and later released under investigation.

Cleveland Police said this week that enquiries into the incident are still on-going.

Flowers left in Raby Road following the death of Shaun Balmer.

The force said at the time that Mr Balmer had been travelling towards Chatham Road on his quad bike at around 3pm on Tuesday, January 4, when the incident took place near the junction with Grainger Street.

They issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Mr Balmer was described as “a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend” in a tribute by his family.