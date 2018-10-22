Police investigate after sexual comments aimed at women in Hartlepool park

Police are investigating after reports men in a Hartlepool park made sexual comments and gestures to women.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team say they have recently received two separate reports of men in the Burn Valley Gardens making unwanted gestures and comments towards women.

The first incident occurred on Monday, October 15, and the male was described as aged in his twenties, of large build and riding a pedal bike.

The second incident is said to have happened on Sunday, October 22, with the man described as being aged in his forties and riding an orange pedal bike with a speaker attached to it.

The neighbourhood police team stated: "We would very much like to speak to these males and so if you have any information which might help us identify them please get in touch on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."