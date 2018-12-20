Police investigating Hartlepool doorstep cold callers

Police are warning people to be wary of cold callers after a number of reports in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police say they received a number of reports of two men knocking on doors selling household products and asking for money in the Tweed Walk area of Dyke House on Tuesday, December 18 .

The men are described as white and aged between 18 and 20.

Police are urging people to be wary of who they open the door to and not to feel pressurised to buy things from door-to-door sellers who may be trying to enter your property.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to call 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers via its website www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555111.