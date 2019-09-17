Police investigating murder of John Littlewood carry out new searches in Blackhall Colliery
Police investigating the murder of John Littlewood in Blackhall Colliery are carrying out more searches in the village today.
The body of John David Littlewood – who was known as John D – was found in a bedroom in a property in Third Street on the evening of Tuesday, July 30.
A murder investigation was launched by Durham Constabulary and a thorough search of the surrounding area was carried out by officers in the weeks after his death – with bin collections being cancelled and drones being used to scour the area.
On August 2, three men – two aged 29 and one aged 31 – were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the 36-year-old’s death.
All three men were questioned and released under investigation on August 4.
Detectives investigating the killing have returned to the village today, Tuesday, September 17, to conduct another sweep of the area.
Searches will be taking place at various locations in the village throughout the day, including the allotments.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Weir, who is leading the investigation, said: “More than a month has passed since John D was tragically found dead, but our team is still working around the clock to establish what happened and why.
“There will be a lot of police activity in the village today as we carry out the searches, so I would urge anyone who has any information which could help our investigation to come forward and speak to officers on the ground. They can also call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.
“It doesn’t matter how small you think that piece of information is – it could be vital in helping to get justice for John D and his family.”
Read More
Anyone who has any information which could help the investigation is urged to speak to officers in the village, or call Durham Constabulary on 101.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.