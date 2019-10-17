Police issue closure order on Hartlepool house following anti-social behaviour and suspected drugs
Hartlepool Community Safety Team has issued a short-term closure order at a property following issues with antisocial behaviour and suspected drugs activity.
Hartlepool Community Safety Team issued the order on a property on Fieldfare Road in the town.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Residents nearby have been informed of the interim closure order and a notice is displayed at the property.
“The closure order aims to stop people who are not resident at that address entering the property.
“If any other persons are seen entering the property the order is being breached.”
Officers are now seeking a more permanent order from the courts to deal with problems reportedly linked to this address.
The closure order was secured as part of an ongoing partnership approach to improving the community.
Anyone with information about antisocial behaviour is asked to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.