Police launch investigation after discovery of body in County Durham

Police officers are investigating the death of a man in the Durham area.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 1st May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:38 BST

Durham Constabulary were called at 8am today (May 1) following the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace in Wheatley Hill.

Detectives are currently carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area from 6pm yesterday evening (April 30) to 8am this morning.

“Officers will remain in the area over the next few days and if you have any information that could help, please speak to an officer on the scene or call Durham Constabulary on 101 quoting incident number 92 of May 1.”

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Durham Constabulary have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body. Picture: John Devlin)Durham Constabulary have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body. Picture: John Devlin)
Durham Constabulary have launched an investigation after the discovery of a man's body. Picture: John Devlin)