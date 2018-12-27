Police launch murder inquiry after man found dead in flat

Four men are helping Cleveland Police with their inquiries after a man was found dead on Boxing Day.

Police were called to an address on the High Street at Eston, Middlesbrough, at 8.30pm last night by the ambulance service.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, had suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived at the scene.

Four men, aged 29, 30, 32 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "The man has not yet been formally identified and while we understand residents may feel concerned by this incident, we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public at this time.

"Officers will remain in the area providing a reassuring presence and continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"We would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area yesterday afternoon or evening to contact Cleveland Police in complete confidence via the 101 number. Please quote event 234687.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.