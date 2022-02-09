Police officer appears in court accused of personal data offences in Hartlepool
A serving police officer has appeared in court after being charged with personal data offences.
Sarah Walker, 29, made a brief appearance at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 9.
She is charged with three counts of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without the consent of a controller.
The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Hartlepool on February 21, August 21 and September 15, of 2020.
No details about what the individual charges relate to were read out in court.
No pleas were entered either as her lawyer Julian Gaskin said that he was still waiting for evidence to be served.
District Judge Marie Mallon agreed to adjourn the case until the afternoon of Tuesday, March 8, back at the same court.
Walker, of Billingham, was granted unconditional bail until the next occasion.
The alleged offences come under the Data Protection Act of 2018.