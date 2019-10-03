Police officer injured after patrol car allegedly 'rammed' by 4x4 in Hartlepool
A man has appeared in court after an incident in Hartlepool which left a police officer injured.
Cleveland Police said that on Monday, September 30, one of its officers was parked in a marked police vehicle on Challoner Road due to an earlier incident whereby a 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and threats to cause damage/ destroy property. He has been released under investigation.
The force added: “The officer remained parked on the street to provide reassurance to local residents following the earlier incident.
“At around midnight, it was reported that a silver 4x4 Mitsubishi vehicle allegedly rammed into the police car, causing the officer inside to sustain head and neck injuries.
“The officer was taken to hospital to be checked over and he was later released with minor injuries, following treatment.
“The Mitsubishi vehicle was later found in the Durham area and was recovered.”
Cleveland Police said that a man has now appeared in court.
Paul Morton, 30, of Brearley Way, Gateshead, has been charged with criminal damage – recklessly endangering life, assault, driving dangerously and driving without insurance.
He pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday and will appear at Teesside Crown Court on October 31.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anything leading up to the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 168899.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.