Police officer involved in Raoul Moat manhunt proposed as new £156,958 Durham Constabulary chief constable

A police officer involved in the Raoul Moat manhunt has been proposed as the new head of the Durham Constabulary.

The force’s current deputy chief constable, Jo Farrell has been put forward as the preferred candidate for the top job – which comes with an annual salary of up to £156,958.

Farrell, who was also previously assistant chief constable at Northumbria Police, has been selected for the role by Police, Crime and Victims’ Commissioner (PCVC) Ron Hogg.

On Thursday members of the Durham Police and Crime Panel, which includes councillors from Durham County Council and Darlington Borough Council, will give its thoughts on the proposed appointment.

And this will include the possibility of rejecting the recommendation if two thirds of the panel’s members feel she is the wrong person for the job.

Farrell joined Durham Constabulary in 2016 from the neighbouring Northumbria Police, where she was involved with the manhunt for killer Raoul Moat.

Before joining the North East force she was previously at Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

According to a report for the Police and Crime Panel from the PCVC, she was the only candidate to make the final shortlist.

It added: “[Farrell] also demonstrated considerable experience from two other Forces, Cambridgeshire and Northumbria, and had learnt from these postings.

“Resilience is an important factor particularly in senior policing positions and clear evidence of capability was demonstrated.

“The candidate has been an outstanding Deputy Chief Constable [and] I am satisfied that she will perform similarly in the role of Chief Constable.”

If the appointment is confirmed, Farrell will replace the outgoing chief constable Mike Barton, who announced in March he was planning to step down after seven years as chief constable.

Barton has been an outspoken figure during his time with the force, calling for an overhaul in approaches to tackling drug addiction and proclaiming himself ‘dischuffed’ after a village green application saw plans to sell a former police station thwarted.

Papers supplied to councillors ahead of Thursday’s meeting showed the job description to replace Barton included a salary range of £142,689 – £156,958.

Any initial appointment would be fixed for five years and include:

35 days annual leave

Relocation and removal expenses, if deemed necessary

A car ‘serviced, insured, taxed and maintained’ by the PCVC – although the successful applicant would also have the option of swapping this for a car allowance

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service