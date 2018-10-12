Police operation over man 'selling cigarettes to school children' in Hartlepool

Police have seized a large quantity of cigarettes after reports a man was selling them to school children.

Officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team went out to a street in the De Bruce area yesterday after the reports after receiving information from members of the public.

A police spokesman said: "On arriving at the area it was soon clear which address officers were required to visit and a 55 year old male was spoken to by officers on a voluntary basis.

"A large amount of cigarettes were seized and enquiries are ongoing."

If you spot suspicious activity and wish to report it you can do so by calling 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.