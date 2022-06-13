Police plea to trace Hartlepool moped riders after threats made to public

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said in a statement on Monday: “Today we’re appealing for information to trace the rider (or riders) of a red moped which has allegedly been involved in several recent incidents as they may be able to help our ongoing inquiries.

“On Sunday 5th June, the Jubilee weekend, at 12.25pm a motorbike was seen to veer over the central reservation on Stockton Road, crashing into a car and leaving a man from the motorbike on the bonnet of the car.

"Another bike and a red scooter then appeared at the location and the riders were reported to have been verbally aggressive to a passer-by who stopped to help at the scene.

Police have issued the above pictures following a spate of incidents across town involving a red bike.

“Later that day at around 3.30pm, youths wearing Balaclavas and on a red moped were reported to be acting suspiciously at the entrance to the caravan park at Dene Garth in Dalton Piercy.

“Police have since received further reports linking a red bike to crime and wilful damage to vehicles in and around Hartlepool.

"It’s also been alleged that those riding it have threatened members of the public.

“We’d therefore appeal for any information on the bike, where it’s stored and anyone believed to use it. Please also contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number with any sightings of this bike.

A third image released by Cleveland Police.