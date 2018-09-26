Police probe launched into disorder after Hartlepool United's away game at Salford

Police are investigating reports of disorder and damage caused after Hartlepool United's away game on Tuesday night.

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the reports of trouble after the game against Salford City FC as fans left the ground.

Police at the scene outside Salford City FC's Moor Lane ground.

It has been reported that Hartlepool United fans were involved in the disorder.

Poilce say 'a number of fans were involved in altercation' before stewards dispersed them and police arrived on the scene.

A door at the Salford City ground is believed to have been damaged during the disorder.

The game saw Pools lose 3-0 with a run of goals in just 10 minutes in the second half.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Moor Lane, Salford at around 9.30pm to a report of disorder after a match between Salford City FC and Hartlepool on Tuesday, September 25.

"Damage was caused to a door at the stadium and a number of fans were involved in altercation on Moor Lane, before stewards dispersed them and police arrived.

"There were no reports of injuries and no arrests were made.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Hartlepool United declined to comment and the Mail were unable to get a comment from Salford City FC.