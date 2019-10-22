Cleveland Police uncovered the cannabis farm after residents raised concerns.

Members of Hartlepool Community Safety Team discovered the cannabis farm as they carried out a drugs warrant at a property on Milton Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, October 28.

It followed concerns raised by local residents that cannabis was being cultivated at the address.

When officers checked the property, they found a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of around £15,000.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Yesterday afternoon we found a number of cannabis plants being cultivated at an address in various stages of growth.

“We know that cannabis farms can benefit organised criminals who often exploit or traffic people to run them.

“They can cause misery within communities and we are keen to take the front foot with disrupting criminal activity across the town.

“As a team we are all committed to making a significant difference to our communities with a proactive approach and supporting those most vulnerable.”

Anyone with information which can help inquiries into the drugs farm or would like to pass on information or concerns on to the team can call Cleveland Police on 101.