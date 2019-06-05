Police release image of man as part of probe into disorder at Sunderland v Coventry City game at Stadium of Light

Police investigating fan disorder at Sunderland’s home game with Coventry in April have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

On the afternoon of Saturday, April 13, officers were alerted to pockets of disorder during and after the match at the Stadium of Light.

Police say they want to speak to this man following disorder at the Sunderland v Coventry City game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, April 13.

A number of individuals were identified to have contributed towards the disorder, with eight arrests made following the game and a further five people ejected for breach of ground regulations.

As part of the ongoing police investigation, police say they have now have identified a man they would like to speak to in connection with their inquiries.

Officers say the man is known to have been at the stadium on the afternoon in question and could have valuable information that could assist officers.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 382 130419 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.