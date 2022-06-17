Police release picture of man they want to trace after reports that a woman was raped in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police have released a picture of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the investigation.

A dedicated team is working on the inquiry and police have stressed it is being treated as an isolated incident.

It is reported to have happened last weekend in the Easington Road area of town.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said on its Facebook page: “A woman in her 20s reported that she was attacked after a night out in Hartlepool on Saturday 11th June into Sunday 12th June when she was in the Easington Road area of the town in the early hours of that Sunday.

“The woman has been offered specialist support and detectives are following multiple lines of inquiry.

“Police would like to reassure the public that this is being treated as an isolated incident and a dedicated team is working on the inquiry.”

They say they believe the man in the picture may be able to help with their ongoing inquiries.

Police have released an image of a man they wish to trace in connection with the allegation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101-number quoting ref 100456.

Police are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam who were in the area between 3am and 4.30am on Sunday, June 12, to get in touch.