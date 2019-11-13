St Joan's Grove in Hartlepool

On Tuesday, November 12 police searched a property on St Joan’s Grove following complaints of drug related activity.

Sergeant Adrian Dack of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team said: “We have executed a warrant at this address previously this year and the complaints of drug dealing, erratic driving and anti-social behaviour have continued which is clearly linked to this address.

"The local authority and PCSO’s have been working tirelessly together to resolve this which has culminated in us executing the warrant again today.

“Again the message we are sending out is that we are listening to the concerns of the community and we will proactively act upon them.”

No drugs were seized in the search.