Police search for missing Seaham man last seen in Sunderland
Durham Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in Sunderland.
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:37 pm
Updated
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:49 pm
John Lovett, 66, from Seaham was last seen in Grangetown in Sunderland at the North East Fishing Tackle Shop at approximately 11.30am on Friday, October 4.
Police are now asking members of the public to help them locate John.
A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said: “John has numerous scars on his head and is described as being around 5ft 8 of stocky build with a grey beard and tattoos.
“He is believed to be wearing grey jeans and black Reebok trainers.”
Police have now released an image of John and are urging members of the public to get in touch if they have any information or if they have seen him.
Anyone who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Durham Police on 101.