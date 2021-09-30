Police seek A689 dashcam footage after teenage dies in car crash

Cleveland Police said in a statement that two men aged 19 and 20 were arrested and continued: “The collision at around 7.31pm on Wednesday, September 29, involved four vehicles: a grey Peugeot 3008, white Vauxhall Corsa, a white Mini Cooper and a silver VW Touran.

“The Peugeot, Vauxhall Corsa and Mini were being driven on the A177 Durham Road towards Stockton and the collision occurred near to the temporary traffic lights.

“These first three vehicles were involved in a collision and as a result the Corsa entered the opposing carriageway and was in collision with the VW Touran.

Cleveland Police are seeking information following a fatal road traffic collision.

“The driver of the Corsa, a 19-year-old man, has sadly passed away.”

The Touran driver is receiving hospital treatment and the force added: “Officers request anyone with dashcam footage which shows the incident or the lead up to it, including the Peugeot, Corsa and Mini being driven on the A689 towards the A177.”

Telephone 101, quoting reference 165607.

