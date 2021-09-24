The car was seized following a call from a member of the public about its whereabouts.

Officers from Peterlee seized the vehicle in the Shotton area after it drove off from police.

Durham Constabulary said the car was later spotted by a member of the public, who called the force regarding its whereabouts.

The force said vehicle was then located by officers and police say further enquiries are ongoing to establish the owner.

Police say enquires are ongoing to find the driver.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding the antisocial use of vehicles or bikes, if you know who is driving them or where they are being stored, please get in touch with us.

"You can help us to clear our streets of these vehicles and their drivers.

“We will always act on the information you provide to us - contact us via the Live Chat facility of our website or direct message our page.”

