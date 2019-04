Police in Hartlepool have seized a Mercedes car which was found to have false licence plates and was uninsured.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team posted this picture on its Facebook page after the seizure in the Seaton Carew area last night.

The post read: "Hartlepool Community Safety Team seized a Black Mercedes motor vehicle tonight at Seaton Carew which was uninsured.

"The vehicle was also displaying false plates at the rear."