Police slam ‘heartless’ burglars who broke into funeral directors

Police have slammed 'heartless' thieves who broke into a funeral home and stole cash.

The burglary took place at R G Bennetts Funeral Directors in Blackhall Colliery sometime overnight on Monday, February 12.

During the incident, two envelopes containing a quantity of cash and a briefcase were stolen.

Now Durham Police have criticized the thieves who carried out the raid, saying that 'some people have no shame.'

PCSO Ian Goodwin, from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “The intruders forced open the front door of the property and made an untidy search before stealing two envelopes containing cash.

"They also took a black Solo briefcase.

“This a heartless theft. Some people have no shame.”

Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police on the non-emegrncy number 101, quoting reference CR100106876.