Police swoop on suspected cannabis farm in Hartlepool

Suspected cannabis plants with a street value of £6,000 have been seized by police in Hartlepool.

Officers from Cleveland Police swooped on a house in Iber Grove this morning.

Twelve suspected cannabis plants were recovered from the premises which had an estimated street value of £6,000 Police spokesman

They recovered 12 suspected cannabis plants, and although no arrests were made, a 27-year-old man was interviewed voluntarily by police officers.

Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team executed a drugs warrant at a property on Iber Grove in Hartlepool this morning.

“Twelve suspected cannabis plants were recovered from the premises which had an estimated street value of £6,000.

“No arrests were made at the address – however a 27-year-old man was interviewed voluntarily in connection with the offence.

“Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”