Police tape off Hartlepool street after woman barricades herself inside property

Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Thursday night: “Police attended a report of damage being caused at a property on Pine Grove, Hartlepool, around 3.45pm today, Thursday, 19th October.

“Officers have concerns for a woman who has barricaded herself inside the property.

“A cordon remains at the scene whilst the incident is ongoing.”

