News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Police tape off Hartlepool street after woman barricades herself inside property

Police taped off part of a street amid concerns for a woman who they say had barricaded herself inside a property.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Thursday night: “Police attended a report of damage being caused at a property on Pine Grove, Hartlepool, around 3.45pm today, Thursday, 19th October.

“Officers have concerns for a woman who has barricaded herself inside the property.

“A cordon remains at the scene whilst the incident is ongoing.”

The force have been contacted on Friday morning for more information and we will bring you further updates as we get them.