Police tape off Hartlepool street after woman barricades herself inside property
Police taped off part of a street amid concerns for a woman who they say had barricaded herself inside a property.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police said in a statement late on Thursday night: “Police attended a report of damage being caused at a property on Pine Grove, Hartlepool, around 3.45pm today, Thursday, 19th October.
“Officers have concerns for a woman who has barricaded herself inside the property.
“A cordon remains at the scene whilst the incident is ongoing.”
The force have been contacted on Friday morning for more information and we will bring you further updates as we get them.