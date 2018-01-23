Police uncover cannabis farm in Hartlepool street

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in a Hartlepool street.

Officers say a tip-off led them to finding the drugs farm in Stephen Street on Monday. They are now asking members of the public to report anything suspicious as part of their work to tackle illegal drugs in the town.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "Information provided by members of the public led Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team to this cannabis farm in Stephen Street on January 22 and it was duly removed.

"The people behind it will get an opportunity to answer for it in due course, but if you know of an address near you that is being used for the production and/or sale of drugs please call 101 and we will endeavour to repeat the exercise."