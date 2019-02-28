Police visit Hartlepool car wash after public raise trafficking fears over staff

Officers from Cleveland Police visited a Hartlepool car wash after members of the public raised concerns for staff.

Operation Nelson saw the force's VEMT (vulnerable, exploited, missing, trafficked) team visiting three car washes in Middlesbrough, one in Hartlepool and one in the Stockton area.

Police say members of the public have made more than 50 reports via the ‘Safe Car Wash’ app, detailing concerns about conditions at car washes in the force area.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Theaker, Head of Protecting Vulnerable People (PVP), said: "The visits were in direct response to community intelligence including that gathered through the ‘Safe Car Wash’ app.

"We are grateful to people for sharing their concerns and will always act on information.

"There were no immediate safeguarding issues for us but action was taken by partners. We will continue to work with our partners to build intelligence and to detect and disrupt modern day slavery."

Users of the app are prompted to answer questions which could reveal those working in the car wash are victims of modern slavery.

Police sat it is important people use the app while at the car wash – not at home – so it can log the location and that people make sure they enter the car wash name.

Concerns can be raised anonymously.

The app can be downloaded here:

Android - https://tinyurl.com/y23tubmx

Apple - https://apple.co/2BWVz2S