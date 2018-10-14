Police warning as suspected lead thieves reported after dressing in high-visibility jackets during mid-afternoon raids

A man has been arrested and questioned by Hartlepool Police in connection with the theft of lead from properties in Hartlepool town centre.

Police are now calling for householders to be vigilant following the arrests on Friday.

A spokesman for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team posted on their Facebook page: "Hartlepool residents are reminded to be extra vigilant following the arrest of a male allegedly found stealing lead from properties in the town centre area.

"The male is believed to have used an accomplice to assist in caddying his suspected ill-gotten gains, but a beady eyed householder became suspicious about her uninvited caller and tipped off the town’s Neighbourhood Police Team, who descended on the address to help him down from his ladder.

"Remarkably, the suspects were working together in the middle of the afternoon and donned high visibility jackets to appear legitimate workers.

"So, if you find anyone on your property attempting to carry out any sort of any work – and in light of the above particularly tampering with lead – without your knowledge or invitation, please alert police and we will endeavour to assist in leading them temporary accommodation at Avenue Road."

People should ring police on the non-emergency 101 number.